Ella Mai Explains Why She Keeps Relationship With BF Jayson Tatum Out of Spotlight

Those who are fans of Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum know that he has been dating musician and songwriter Ella Mai since 2019, and they had a child together in 2024.

However, one wouldn't be able to tell this through Tatum and Mai's social media accounts. They never post content with or about each other, which has made people speculate the status of their relationship several times in the past (despite there being no other indications that something is awry).

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Ella Mai Speaks About Value of Keeping Her Relationships Off Social Media

This is clearly an intentional choice by Tatum and Mai. And Mai spoke about her reason for this during her appearance on a May 5 episode of the "Baby, this is Keke Palmer" podcast.

After Keke Palmer spoke about showing love in a relationship by keeping things private (especially for people already in the public eye), Mai said, "I don't think that people who are not in it could understand it, because this is not your world. And I think that things look very different all the time. So they see the music industry, or they see the entertainment industry, and they think, 'Okay, this is how it goes.' And it's actually like completely different.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"So it's easy to obviously judge from the outside, and say, 'Oh, I would do this, or I would do that, or whatever. But it's like it's just a completely different thing once you're in it. So yeah, I think it's important to keep some stuff to yourself. I think it's important to protect what it is that you love," Mai continued.

"And I think we give so much of ourselves anyway, just in terms of us sitting down and having this conversation, you showing up to work every day, me showing up to work every day, me showing up to the studio. You give so much of yourself anyway that you should feel like I have some stuff to myself. I think that's very that's an important balance.

She later added, "Relationships in general, whether they be platonic, with your family, or whatever, or loving relationships, they're hard enough to navigate outside of the public eye... So to want somebody to do that, in front of everybody, to be under a microscope... It's just, I would prefer not to. And that's that."

With this response, it sounds like fans shouldn't expect to see Tatum on Mai's social media channels any time soon.