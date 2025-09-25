Felix Auger-Aliassime’s new wife Nina Ghaibi shows off lavish Moroccan wedding
Tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi tied the knot on September 20 in a beautiful Moroccan wedding they shared more photos of in what looked more like a Disney fairytale.
The 25-year-old Canadian-born tennis star and the equestrian Ghaibi, 25, meet when they were 18 years old back in 2019 at one of Auger-Aliassime’s tournaments where he noticed her from afar and struck up a conversation.
Ghaibi now supports him at his tennis matches like the recent US Open.
Ghabibi, who has a Moroccan father and a Croatian mother, decided on a “Moroccan night in the palace” as the theme at the Selman Marrakech hotel. Auger-Aliassime credited her with planning “everything” in what was a stressful event in the making. He said before the big day, “I’m having a final suit fitting for the wedding," and added, "But everything else is set. It would be too stressful to be planning."
While his suit looked good, her dress was breathtaking.
She’d also wear traditional Moroccan clothing for the ceremony:
Here are more photos from their amazing wedding the couple shared:
The 13th-ranked tennis player may be a star on the court, but off it his new wife certainly stole the show.
Congrats to the happy couple on their marriage.
