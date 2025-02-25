The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina Ghaibi gives tennis star big surprise in Dubai

Nina Ghaibi, the fiancée of Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime, had a major surprise before he takes the court for the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Josh Sanchez

Nina Ghaibi, girlfriend of Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, watches him practice during the Australian Open.
Nina Ghaibi, girlfriend of Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, watches him practice during the Australian Open. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for his latest tournament of the 2025 season, hitting the courts at at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, an ATP 500 tournament.

Before his first match on Tuesday, Auger-Aliassime took to social media to show off a big surprise.

His fiancée Nina Ghaibi made the trip to Dubai to surprise her beau and show her support for the No. 21-ranked player in the world.

MORE: Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez dances to reveal stunning pink Australian Open kit

Auger-Aliassime shared a selfie of the two together with the caption, "Surprise visitor showed up in [the United Arab Emirates]." Nina reposted the photo with the caption, "Surprise, surprise!"

Tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime and fiancee Nina Ghaibi
Felix Auger-Aliassime / Instagram

That should give Auger-Aliassime the extra motivation he needs to get past the Round of 32.

MORE: Nick Kyrgios gf Costeen Hatzi drops miniskirt stunner before Australian Open

Nina, who is an equestrian athlete from Croatia, began dating Auger-Aliassime in 2019. The couple got engaged in November 2024.

Tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime and fiancee Nina Ghaibi.
Nina Ghaibi / Instagram

Auger-Aliassime will kick off his run in Dubai against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on Court 1. The winner will advance to the Round of 16 where they will face the winner of a match between No. 8 seed Arthur Fils of France and Portugal's Nuno Borges.

The Dubai Tennis Championships Final will be held on Center Court on Saturday, March 1.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships