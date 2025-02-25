Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina Ghaibi gives tennis star big surprise in Dubai
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for his latest tournament of the 2025 season, hitting the courts at at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, an ATP 500 tournament.
Before his first match on Tuesday, Auger-Aliassime took to social media to show off a big surprise.
His fiancée Nina Ghaibi made the trip to Dubai to surprise her beau and show her support for the No. 21-ranked player in the world.
Auger-Aliassime shared a selfie of the two together with the caption, "Surprise visitor showed up in [the United Arab Emirates]." Nina reposted the photo with the caption, "Surprise, surprise!"
That should give Auger-Aliassime the extra motivation he needs to get past the Round of 32.
Nina, who is an equestrian athlete from Croatia, began dating Auger-Aliassime in 2019. The couple got engaged in November 2024.
Auger-Aliassime will kick off his run in Dubai against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on Court 1. The winner will advance to the Round of 16 where they will face the winner of a match between No. 8 seed Arthur Fils of France and Portugal's Nuno Borges.
The Dubai Tennis Championships Final will be held on Center Court on Saturday, March 1.
