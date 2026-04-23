Fernando Mendoza's Mom Elsa Shares Update About MS Fight On NFL Draft Day

While former Indiana Hoosiers starting quarterback (and future Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback) Fernando Mendoza has become beloved within the football field because of his elite talent, world-class work ethic, and modest yet wholesome personality, his family's story has turned him into an inspiration.

Fernando's mother, Elsa, is battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which is a severe chronic autoimmune disease. Elsa Mendoza is confined to a wheelchair because of this disease, but still supports Mendoza at all of his games, and will surely be by his side for the NFL Draft this evening (which the Mendozas will be celebrating from the comfort of their own Florida home).

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza Makes Powerful Announcement Regarding Mother's MS Before NFL Draft

The platform Mendoza has built for himself in the past year or so has been massive in spreading awareness about his mother's battle and awareness for MS more broadly. And the Mendoza family is using this spotlight for a powerful partnership, which was announced on Fernando's social media channels a few hours before the NFL Draft.

"My mom is my light; she is my why," Fernando began a video by saying.

The camera then went to Elsa, who said, "My name is Elsa Mendoza, and I have Multiple Sclerosis. But it definitely does not define who I am, and I truly believe together, we can form a future without MS."

"She taught me to be optimistic, stay resilient, and be myself," Fernando added.

Next came his father, Fernando Sr., who said, "She's a warrior. I'm always in awe of how strong she is on a daily basis; what a positive outlook she has. She doesn't let it define her. It's something that she battles, but it's not who she is."

Fernando Mendoza Sr. and Elsa Mendoza | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Today, we're proud to announce the launch of the Mendoza Family Fund," said Fernando. Then his dad added, "We created the Mendoza Family Fund in partnership with the National MS Society to help families like ours.

Elsa came on a bit later and said, "We are not just fighting for our family. We are fighting for so many others... This is about turning hope into action... And I believe, with all my heart, we will make a difference."

"This is about legacy, hope, and community," Fernando added.

The end of the message included a link to the Mendoza Family Fund, which is where fans or anyone else inspired by this partnership can donate or learn more information.

Props to everyone involved who made this into a reality, which goes to show how good of a person the Raiders are about to draft.