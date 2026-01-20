Fernando Mendoza shares emotional hug with mom Elsa after Indiana beats Miami

The Indiana Hoosiers just secured the first NCAA football national championship by defeating the Miami Hurricanes by a score of 27-21 on January 19.

This is a dream moment that many Hoosiers fans surely never thought would come. And while much of the credit goes to Indiana's head coach, Curt Cignetti, it's hard to imagine Indiana would have made it this far if Fernando Mendoza wasn't their quarterback.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is interviewed by ESPN personality Rece Davis after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza's aunt causes stir yet again celebrating Indiana's TD vs. Miami

Mendoza (who is now a national champion to go along with Heisman Trophy winner and the likely No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft) finished the game completing 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards.

However, it was Mendoza's unexpected touchdown run with a QB draw on fourth down in the fourth quarter that will be remembered for the rest of time.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

RELATED: Abella Danger cries in anguish after Miami’s heartbreaker loss to Indiana

As fantastic as Mendoza has been on the field this season, one reason why he's so beloved by college football fans is his wholesome personality.

This is surely something he inherited from his parents, Elsa and Fernando Mendoza Sr., both of whom were college athletes themselves.

Fernando Mendoza’s dad, mom, and aunt | ESPN screenshot

Elsa Mendoza suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which adds another layer to an already heartwarming championship story.

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza's mom Elsa shares heartbreaking MS details on Heisman Trophy night

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elsa and Fernando Mendoza have heartwarming hug after national championship

The @cfbonfox Instagram account posted a video of Mendoza embracing his entire family, including his mother Elsa, moments after the game ended.

"A wholesome moment as Fernando Mendoza celebrates winning the National Championship with his mom ☺️," the post was captioned.

This will surely go down as one of the greatest nights in the Mendoza family's history, and one that all Indiana Hoosiers fans will never forget. Mendoza will never have to pay for a meal in Bloomington again.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama