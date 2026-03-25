Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Turns Heads in Crop Top at Miami Open

28-year-old United States tennis star Frances Tiafoe has one of the toughest tests of his professional career coming up on March 25.

This is because he's taking on 24-year-old Italian star Jannik Sinner in the Quarterfinal of the Miami Open. Sinner is currently the No. 2-ranked player in the world, according to ATP. And while Tiafoe's No. 20 world ranking is nothing to scoff at, there's no question that Sinner will be the favorite to secure a victory and advance to the Semifinal.

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Frances Tiafoe (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The good news is that Tiafoe is not lacking support. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, is with him at the Miami Open, and it not afraid to cheer on her boyfriend with vigor.

Tiafoe and Broomfield (who is a Canadian former professional tennis player turned social media influencer) have been together since 2018, which means that Broomfield has been by his side throughout his ascension up the global rankings.

Ayan Broomfield | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During an interview with Vogue from March of 2024, Broomfield said, "I started traveling full-time with Frances about a year and a half ago. I felt it pretty quickly–we were going from city to city, and receiving so much from the sport. I was gaining all these experiences, but hadn’t given anything back... At each main tournament that I go to, I find a local charity or organization to partner with. And I use one of my brand deals to work on donations, with either money or product.

"For example, at the Miami Open... I partnered with Lotus House, which is a local Miami women’s shelter... When we’re in Miami, I’m going to play pickleball with the kids, too. A little event to get people together."

While this was a few years ago, surely Broomfield is doing something similar at this trip to the Miami Open.

Ayan Broomfield Draws Attention With White Crop Top Outfit Supporting Frances Tiafoe at Miami Open

What's for sure is that Broomfield is getting a lot of attention for the outfit she has worn to this year's open. The most recent example of a full white outfit that she posted about on Instagram on March 24.

The post was captioned, "guys my mom literally made this BY HAND 🥹🥹🥹 @denisepb123 you killed this 🫶🏽".

It will be interesting to see what outfit Broomfield puts together for her boyfriend's Quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner on Thursday, and whether that can help propel Tiafoe past the Italian icon.