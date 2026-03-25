Tommy Paul Reacts ‘Wow’ to Fianceé Paige Lorenze’s Ab-Revealing Miami Open Outfit

The quarterfinal round of the 2026 Miami Open begins on March 25, and there are several compelling matchups to follow.

One of the most intriguing for American fans is the showdown between 28-year-old United States star Tommy Paul (who is currently the world's No. 23-ranked player, according to the ATP) and France's 21-year-old phenom, Arthur Fils, who is ranked No. 31 in the world right now.

Tommy Paul | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be a pivotal moment for Paul. He became the first American men's singles player in 23 years to reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 Paris Open, which vaulted him all the way up to No. 8 in the world rankings at the time. He then lost to Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 1 in the world right now.

He has since struggled to recapture that excellence, but continuing with his deep run at the Miami Open should help him climb the rankings and set him up for a successful 2026 season.

Tommy Paul (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Paul will have the strong support of his fiancée, Paige Lorenze, throughout this Miami Open. Paul and Lorenze (who is a fashion influencer and entrepreneur that is best known for founding her lifestyle brand called Dairy Boy) have been together since 2022.

They were engaged in July of 2025, and now Lorenze follows Paul on tour while also keeping up with her own brands and content creation.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tommy Paul’s 1-Word Reaction to Paige Lorenze’s Miami Open Outfit Turns Heads

It's Lorenze's job to catch attention with her outfits, both in what she wears and what she designs. And she has already accomplished that several times at the Miami Open.

She certainly did so with the outfit she wore for Paul's Round of 16 victory in straight sets over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry on March 24, which she then commemorated on Instagram.

The post was captioned "his biggest fan ✌️🌴💓🎾" and featured a tennis-ball-colored crop top, a striped hat, and a white dress.

This post clearly caught the attention of the man Lorenze was alluding to, as the top comment was from Tommy Paul himself, who wrote simply, "Wow".

One can't blame Paul for this reaction to his fiancée's post. It will be interesting to see what sort of outfit she has ready for his match against Arthur Fils on Wednesday. Whatever it ends up being, it's sure to attract a lot of attention from the tennis community.