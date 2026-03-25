Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Drops Telling Clue on Missing Miami Open

With 22-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the world's No. 1-ranked player, getting upset by Sebastian Korda of the United States in the Round of 32 at the 2026 Miami Open earlier this week, the stage is set for Italy's Jannik Sinner to produce yet another tournament win.

Sinner is the world's No. 2 player behind Alcaraz at the moment, according to the ATP, and winning the Miami might be enough to propel him into the No. 1 spot. But before that point, the 24-year-old just got past American tennis standout Frances Tiafoe in the Quarterfinal round of the Miami Open, as their match takes place on March 26.

Jannik Sinner (ITA) celebrates winning a point | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sinner has been on a fantastic run of late. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the Indian Wells Open for the second straight year earlier this month. This puts Sinner on track to have a fantastic 2026 season, especially if he were to secure another victory at the Miami Open.

It's no secret that Sinner is dating Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic. The couple has been together since at least the summer of 2025, and find ways to spend time with each other despite their busy schedules.

One example of this is them taking their dog, Snoopy, to the ATP Tennis Finals in Turin, Italy, last November, which created several heartwarming photos.

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner, and Snoopy | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Laila Hasanovic Explains Reason for Missing Miami Open Through Social Media Post

However, Hasanovic's busy schedule makes it so she can't attend every one of Sinner's tournaments, especially the ones that take place on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

This was made clear by her absence at the aforementioned Indian Wells Open. And Hasanovic is also nowhere to be found at the Miami Open.

Hasanovic has revealed her current location with a March 25 post to her Instagram story, which showed a slept-in hotel bed at the Rox Resort. This quality hotel is outside of Copenhagen, which proves that Hasanovic is in her hometown right now.

Ultimately, while Sinner would surely prefer that Hasanovic were in Miami with him, he has proved many times in the past that he doesn't need her in-person support to succeed on the court.

And with his arch-rival Alcaraz now knocked out of the Miami Open, Sinner is the odds-on favorite to be hoisting another trophy at the tournament's end, which he and Hasanovic can perhaps celebrate together with their dog Snoopy afterwards.