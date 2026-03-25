Tommy Paul’s Fiancée Paige Lorenze Stuns in Pink Crop Top at Miami Open

There have been some surprising results to this point at the Miami Open. Perhaps the most surprising of all was when world No. 1-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz suffered a defeat to Sebastian Korda of the United States in the Round of 32.

While the clear favorite to win is Italy's Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz bowing out of the tournament earlier than anticipated means that the playing field is much more open than it often is in these tournaments. It also means that American tennis stars like 28-year-old Tommy Paul have an opportunity to make a major splash in Miami.

Tommy Paul | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul (who is currently the world's No. 23-ranked player, according to the ATP) secured a victory in straight sets against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry on March 24. This means he's set up to face France's Arthur Fils in the Quarterfinal.

Tommy Paul is trying to build off perhaps the best professional year of his career in 2025. He became the first American man in 23 years to reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Open before losing to Alcaraz, but this successful tournament vaulted him all the way up to No. 8 in the world rankings at the time.

Tommy Paul of the United States | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

What's for certain is that Paul has the unconditional support of Paige Lorenze, his influencer and entrepreneur, who is best known for the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy.

The couple has been dating since 2022, and Paul has made many appearances on Lorenze's social media channels. Paul and Lorenze were engaged in July of 2025, and she is constantly seen on tour with him.

Paige Lorenze | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tommy Paul’s Fiancée Paige Lorenze Turns Heads in Bold Pink Miami Open Outfit

Lorenze is with Paul at the Miami Open right now. And an outfit she wore earlier in the week is causing quite a stir.

Lorenze made a March 21 Instagram post that showed her in a pink and yellow crop top outfit with matching pants while at the Miami Open. The post was captioned, "🩵🌴🎾🌸," which appears to be a nod to the floral color scheme and the general vibe of the Miami Open.

It's a good thing that this outfit didn't take Tommy Paul's attention away from the court while he was trying to make it to the quarterfinals.

All eyes will be on Paul to see whether he can secure a victory over Arthur Fils on March 25 to cement what could be a good start to the 2026 campaign. Lorenze will be rooting him on.