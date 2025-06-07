The Athlete Lifestyle logo

French Open champ Coco Gauff’s handwritten note has surprising inspiration

The 21-year-old tennis star won her second major on Saturday, and revealed how she motivated herself using another sports star.

Matt Ryan

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts to a point during her match against Lois Boisson of France on day 12 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts to a point during her match against Lois Boisson of France on day 12 at Roland Garros Stadium. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Coco Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s French Open final to win her second career major. The 21-year-old showed off a note she made herself beforehand with a shoutout to a three-time Olympic gold medalist as her surprising source of inspiration.

The second-ranked Gauff won in three sets, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, to become the first American woman to win the French Open since 2015 with Serena Williams.

Coco Gauf
Gauff returned to Paris where she lost in the 2024 Olympics. This time she was victorious. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The future is bright for Gauff and she will keep setting her goals high.

After the win, Gauff took to Instagram to show off her surprising source of inspiration that she channeled from sprinter Gabby Thomas, who won three gold medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. The champ wrote, “ignore my handwriting but i saw @gabbythomas do this. Had to do the same lol.”

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Gauff was also a member of Team USA in Paris, although she was ousted in the third round on the same court, Roland Garros, that she just won.

Thomas reacted to Gauff’s message on Instagram with her own reply: “🥹🥹🥹 @cocogauff YOU DESERVE IT ALL!!”

Gabby thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas is 28 and still running at an elite level, recently taking home $100k with the first-ever Grand Slam win where she did an iconic dance on the podium.

Gauff definitely did her best Thomas impression and manifested herself mentally to becoming the French Open champion.

Congrats to Coco Gauff!

Coco Gauf
Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

