Olympic champ Gabby Thomas shares adorable handwritten note from fan
Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is back on the track and field circuit after a world tour following her meteoric rise to superstardom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Thomas won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter relay at the Paris Games.
Now that she is back on the track, Thomas is aiming to keep her place at the top of the game.
This weekend, she competed at the Grand Slam Track series in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but ultimately came up short. That didn't keep her spirits down, however.
Thomas shared an adorable, handwritten note from a young fan who shared how the track star inspires her and why she's the GOAT.
"Reasons why you're the GOAT," the letter began. "1. You inspire me. 2. You are kind and caring. 3. You are very smart. 4. You always smile. 5. 3 gold medals."
Another section of the letter read, "Dear Gabby, Thank you for going out of your way to make me feel special. I look up to you on and off of the track. I hope I can come see you run again soon! Track buddies."
How cute is that?
Thomas also reflected on the weekend with a message of her own on social media.
"Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can’t win em all. On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season," Thomas wrote on Instagram.
"Heading back home to continue training hard. I’m so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose- rain or shine. I love this sport [so much] and I’ll see you guys on the track very soon!!"
It will be great to see Thomas back in competition mode soon, and continuing to inspire young women on and off the track.
