Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas busts a move on podium after winning $100k

The sprinter won the first race in Grand Slam Track history and felt like dancing with an iconic move.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Track season is underway and that means Gabby Thomas is dominating again — and winning a bunch of money this time.

The 28-year-old sprinter and three-time Olympic gold medalist is coming off the best past year of her career professionally and personally. Not only did she win all three of those golds in the 2024 Summer Games, but she just got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant ring.

USA track star Gabby Thomas celebrates after the women s 4X400m relay final of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Gabby Thomas in Pari after winning the 4x.400m gold. / IMAGO / Xinhua

She also posed for Vogue, rocked a fire fit on ESPN’s College GameDay, and was Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon.

Now, track season is back and after training with workouts she hated, Thomas got her feet wet in the Texas Relays with team wins in the 4x200m and the 4x400m in her neon green track fit.

Thomas then headed to Jamaica and dominated Friday’s Kingston Grand Slam — the first race in Grand Slam Track history — in the 200m.

She also won a cool $100K and hit the Dougie to celebrate.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

That’s certianly worth dancing to. Each gold medal in the Olympics is only worth $37,500 for USA athletes, which means Thomas’ three are basically equal to what she won with the one race.

Thomas looked elite once again, and as a result is $100K richer. Not to mention, she also showed the world her dance skills. She can now go home and dance more with McManes.

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
