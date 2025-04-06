Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas busts a move on podium after winning $100k
Track season is underway and that means Gabby Thomas is dominating again — and winning a bunch of money this time.
The 28-year-old sprinter and three-time Olympic gold medalist is coming off the best past year of her career professionally and personally. Not only did she win all three of those golds in the 2024 Summer Games, but she just got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant ring.
She also posed for Vogue, rocked a fire fit on ESPN’s College GameDay, and was Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas returns to Longhorns track in cowgirl boots flexing Texas Relays
Now, track season is back and after training with workouts she hated, Thomas got her feet wet in the Texas Relays with team wins in the 4x200m and the 4x400m in her neon green track fit.
Thomas then headed to Jamaica and dominated Friday’s Kingston Grand Slam — the first race in Grand Slam Track history — in the 200m.
She also won a cool $100K and hit the Dougie to celebrate.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas makes fun of ‘goofy’ engagement dance with Spencer McManes
That’s certianly worth dancing to. Each gold medal in the Olympics is only worth $37,500 for USA athletes, which means Thomas’ three are basically equal to what she won with the one race.
Thomas looked elite once again, and as a result is $100K richer. Not to mention, she also showed the world her dance skills. She can now go home and dance more with McManes.