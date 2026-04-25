Drew Allar's Girlfriend Emma Bush Celebrates Steelers NFL Draft Pick in Black Outfit

Former Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar was one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Allar was once expected to be the first quarterback taken in this year's relatively weak draft class, especially heading into his final season at Penn State. But because he didn't have the success that many expected of him, his draft stock suffered as a result.

That being said, Allar is undeniably talented, and there was no doubt he'd get drafted. The question was when in the draft he'd hear his name called and which team would take him.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And that answer arrived on April 24, when the Pittsburgh Steelers took Allar in the third round, with the No. 76 pick of the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh is an extremely interesting destination for Allar. The Steelers are dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position, since Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told the team whether he's going to return for what would be his 22nd NFL season. Therefore, if Rodgers doesn't return, there's a world where Allar could become the team's starting quarterback as a rookie.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Regardless of how much playing time he gets this season, Allar will have the support of his girlfriend, Emma Bush. The couple are high school sweethearts who first started dating at Medina High School in Ohio.

Bush appears headed toward a law degree, as she interned at Clark & Lowe Attorneys at Law and AmTrust Financial Service Inc before her senior year at Ohio State, which came at the game time as Allar's final year at Penn State.

Emma Bush Rocks Fitting Black Outfit While Boyfriend Drew Allar is Selected by Steelers

Bush was by Allar's side when news of the Steelers' selection was made on Friday night. This was shown by a video that the NFL's Instagram account made on April 24, that showed Allar's draft party reacting to the pick. The post was captioned, "@drew.allar is staying in Pennsylvania 👏".

Emma can be seen sitting next to Allar, wearing a black outfit. She's clearly excited about the pick, while Allar appears stunned and taking the moment in.

Given that Allar is still just 22 years old (his birthday was last month), he still has plenty of time to develop into a capable quarterback in the NFL. And Pittsburgh is a great situation for him, especially if he can learn from Aaron Rodgers before the NFL legend hangs up the cleats.