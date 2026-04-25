Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly DMs Ty Simpson After Rams' Controversial Pick

Perhaps the most interesting pick of the 2026 NFL Draft's first round is when the Los Angeles Rams selected former Alabama starting quarterback Ty Simpson with their No. 13 overall pick.

While Simpson was expected to go in the first round and is undoubtedly talented, the Rams already have a starting quarterback in Matthew Stafford. And given that Stafford is fresh off winning the 2025 AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award, some feel like drafting Simpson was a waste of a pick, since there's no chance he's usurping Stafford's starting job this season.

Ty Simpson speaks to media | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay (who seemed irked by this draft pick) echoed this idea when speaking with the media on April 23, saying, “Let’s make this clear, this is Matthew's team. And you get a chance to be able to address the backup quarterback. We've got Stetson. We've talked about the importance of Jimmy [Garoppolo]," per an X post from @NickHamilton213.

"So, to be able to add somebody that you can evaluate a body of work where he was asked to play the position, and a lot of things that do translate in terms of concepts, reading with his feet, some of the different things in the drop back in the play action game, the movement game," McVay added.

#Ramshouse HC Sean McVay On whether Ty Simpson was there first target or whether other players were in consideration? : “Let’s make one thing clear, this is Matthew's team. You get a chance to be able to address the backup quarterback. We've got Stetson. We've talked about the… pic.twitter.com/rjdBhJSFQD — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) April 24, 2026

Ty Simpson Reveals Message From Kells Stafford After Rams Draft Pick

While McVay might be somewhat upset over this pick, it doesn't seem that the Stafford family (specifically Matt's wife, Kelly) is worried. This was shown by comments Simpson made when speaking with the media on April 24.

When asked whether he has spoken to Matt Stafford at this point, Simpson said, "I have not. Kelly has actually texted me on Instagram and has welcomed me and told me to hit her up with my family if we need anything but I can’t wait to talk to Matthew. I’m super ecstatic because I just want to pick his brain about everything, soak up all that knowledge."

Ty Simpson says he has not heard from Matthew Stafford but his wife “Kelly has actually texted me on Instagram and welcomed me and told me to hit her up if we need anything but I can’t wait to talk to Matthew. I’m super ecstatic because I just want to pick his brain.” pic.twitter.com/qWY62T4mSi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 24, 2026

It's interesting to hear that Kelly Stafford reached out to Simpson before her husband did. Then again, Simpson and Stafford are about to spend a whole lot of time together this summer, so perhaps Stafford is in no rush to make the rookie's acquaintance.

Ultimately, it seems that Simpson will be competing with Stetson Bennett to be Stafford's backup. And the hope is that neither Bennett nor Simpson will have to see the field next season.