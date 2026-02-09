Will Campbell’s Girlfriend Ashlynn Draws Attention After Patriots Super Bowl Loss
In this story:
The New England Patriots produced an abysmal offensive performance for the first three quarters of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, which New England ultimately lost by a score of 29-13.
All 13 of the Patriots' points came in the fourth quarter. Yet, this was ultimately too little, too late, as the Seahawks were already well in control and these late scores didn't come close to changing the game's outcome.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael’s One Super Bowl 'Highlight' Post Shows How Bad It Was
The biggest reason why the Patriots' offense couldn't unlock throughout the game was that Maye was under constant pressure. He was sacked six times in the game and 21 times throughout the playoffs, which never gave him a true chance to produce.
Patriots rookie left tackle and No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Will Campbell was a big reason Maye was under fire for much of the night.
RELATED: Seahawks Star Cooks Puka Nacua Over Sam Darnold Diss After Super Bowl
According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell allowed a staggering 14 quarterback pressures during the Super Bowl, which is the most in a playoff game since 2018.
What's more, Campbell's 29 pressures allowed in the postseason are the most a player has ever recorded in a single postseason.
RELATED: Puka Nacua's Ex Hallie Throws Subtle Shade at Rams After Seahawks Super Bowl Win
Will Campbell's Girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier In Spotlight After Bad Super Bowl Showing
Will Campbell is currently dating Ashlynn Nussmeier. The couple met in college and has been dating since 2024. Her older brother, Garrett, was a quarterback for the LSU Tigers last season.
Nussmeier posted several photos of her Super Bowl gameday outfit, which included custom-stitched clothes wearing Campbell's No. 66.
At least Campbell has Nussmeier around for support in the wake of her boyfriend's tough Super Bowl showing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.