Will Campbell’s Girlfriend Ashlynn Draws Attention After Patriots Super Bowl Loss

The New England Patriots produced an abysmal offensive performance for the first three quarters of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, which New England ultimately lost by a score of 29-13.

All 13 of the Patriots' points came in the fourth quarter. Yet, this was ultimately too little, too late, as the Seahawks were already well in control and these late scores didn't come close to changing the game's outcome.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest reason why the Patriots' offense couldn't unlock throughout the game was that Maye was under constant pressure. He was sacked six times in the game and 21 times throughout the playoffs, which never gave him a true chance to produce.

Patriots rookie left tackle and No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Will Campbell was a big reason Maye was under fire for much of the night.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell allowed a staggering 14 quarterback pressures during the Super Bowl, which is the most in a playoff game since 2018.

What's more, Campbell's 29 pressures allowed in the postseason are the most a player has ever recorded in a single postseason.

Will Campbell just allowed the most pressures (14) in a playoff game since 2018.



His 29 pressures allowed in a single postseason is the most ever recorded by @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/c74OBSsdZR — Underdog (@Underdog) February 9, 2026

Will Campbell's Girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier In Spotlight After Bad Super Bowl Showing

Will Campbell is currently dating Ashlynn Nussmeier. The couple met in college and has been dating since 2024. Her older brother, Garrett, was a quarterback for the LSU Tigers last season.

Ashlynn Nussmeier and Will Campbell. | Instagram/@ashlynn.nussmeier

Nussmeier posted several photos of her Super Bowl gameday outfit, which included custom-stitched clothes wearing Campbell's No. 66.

Ashlynn Nussmeier. | TikTok/@ashnuss

At least Campbell has Nussmeier around for support in the wake of her boyfriend's tough Super Bowl showing.

