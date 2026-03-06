Geno Smith Sends Strong Social Media Message After Raiders Release

Geno Smith sent a powerful message on social media in the waker of being released by the Las Vegas Raiders on March 6.

THANK U LORD 🙏🏿 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 6, 2026

This message suggests that Smith is remaining humble and hungry as he begins looking for a new team to play for, either as their starting quarterback or as a backup.

Where Do The Las Vegas Raiders Stand?

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be in a transitional period when it comes to their franchise's direction.

There was a lot of optimism when the Raiders hired Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll in January of 2025, in a move that was supposed to bring stability to a franchise that has struggled to find any consistency this century.

The team also brought veteran quarterback Geno Smith on board, in a move that was also supposed to provide a state of stability.

However, neither of these moves worked out. While Smith didn't perform too poorly, he didn't look like the same quarterback he had been with the Seattle Seahawks (who won a Super Bowl in their first season without him under center) in years prior.

And Carroll didn't seem to have the same juice that he once had as a head coach. Las Vegas finished the season with a 3-14 record, which was the worst in the NFL.

And now the franchise has already undergone some serious change. Carroll is out as head coach, as 39-year-old former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is now leading the team.

There seems to be a very good chance that star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is getting traded this offseason, which could be a huge blow to the team's defense. And then news broke that the Raiders were releasing Smith on March 6.

Perhaps this move should not come as a major surprise, given that Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft and is essentially guaranteed to use it on former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza.

But there's a case to be made that Mendoza would have used Smith's tutelage in his rookie season. Yet, the amount of money Las Vegas owed Smith seemingly made that not an option.

The hope is surely that Mendoza (and star running back Ashton Jeanty) along with Klint Kubiak will be able to usher in a new era of success in Las Vegas