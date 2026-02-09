Seahawks Star Cooks Puka Nacua Over Sam Darnold Diss After Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks secured their second Super Bowl in franchise history with their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on February 8.

Last summer, there weren't many people who believed that the Seahawks would be a playoff team this season, let alone Super Bowl champions. And a big reason for this was because of who they had at quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Sam Darnold’s Beer Catch Moment in Seahawks Locker Room Celebration is Awesome

The Seahawks signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal last March.

While Darnold was fresh off a successful season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he led them to a stellar 14-3 record and earned a Pro Bowl selection, some thought this was a lot of money to give a guy who hasn't cemented himself as an elite signal-caller.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann and Sam Darnold's Fiancée Katie 'Beef' In Matching Fits

Darnold has this reputation because he struggled to perform in his first season in the league and bounced around a few teams, primarily as a backup, before earning the starting job in Minnesota.

But now Darnold is a Super Bowl champion starting quarterback, which nobody can take away from him.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Puka Nacua's Ex Hallie Throws Subtle Shade at Rams After Seahawks Super Bowl Win

Puka Nacua Gets Roasted After Sam Darnold Shade Attempt

However, that didn't stop Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua from taking a shot at Darnold after the Super Bowl. He wrote in an X post, "😂 sam darnold," presumably as a way to discredit the quarterback.

😂 sam darnold — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 9, 2026

Nacua's post (which has nearly nine million views) got clocked almost straightaway from Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, who quoted it and wrote, "Ain’t you at home. Goofy a**".

Ain’t you at home. Goofy ass https://t.co/1CFlOFvc9J — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones) February 9, 2026

Nacua hasn't offered a response to this from Jones. And there really isn't much he can say at this point.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12). | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex