George Kittle Shares Funny Story Of ‘Intruder’ Involving Wife Claire

The San Francisco 49ers will have to make do without one of their most dangerous offensive weapons for most of (if not all) the upcoming season.

This is because star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles tendon during his team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of last year's playoffs. Achilles injuries are notoriously tough and tedious to recover from, and there's no way of knowing whether Kittle (who will likely go down as one of the greatest tight ends of all time) will return as the previous version of himself.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While every 49ers fan was devastated to see Kittle go down, nobody was more upset than his wife, Claire. The two met when they were both student athletes at the University of Iowa and have been together ever since.

Claire has been by George's side and his biggest support system throughout his NFL career, and she'll surely be right there with him throughout his rehab process so that he can return to the field as soon (and as healthy) as possible.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George Kittle Shares Hilarious 4 AM ‘Intruder’ Story After Wife Claire Wakes Him

While Kittle may not be able to save San Francisco this upcoming NFL season, that doesn't mean he can't save his wife from insects. This was shown with a hilarious X post that George made on the morning of May 13.

"At 4 am this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife who had discovered a spider the size of a half dollar in the bathroom. Without hesitation I arose to combat the intruder. Claire handed me the slant board I’ve been using for rehab, and I immediately knew the spider had no chance. It took but 1 attempt to strike down my opponent. I received hugs and kisses for my bravery and fell back asleep with confidence. Have a day gentlemen. 🕷️," the X post wrote.

At 4 am this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife who had discovered a spider the size of a half dollar in the bathroom. Without hesitation I arose to combat the intruder. Claire handed me the slant board I’ve been using for rehab, and I… — George Kittle (@gkittle46) May 13, 2026

That spider had no chance against Kittle, and it's hilarious to imagine him going about this early in the morning. Especially since he's such a performer already, one can picture how he extracted as much bravado as possible from this exchange with the insect "intruder".

Many husbands and boyfriends have been in a similar situation as Kittle, which is why this tale is relatable for many who'll see it on Wednesday morning.