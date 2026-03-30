George Kittle’s Wife Claire Turns Heads in Bold Black Blazer and Bralette Look

The San Francisco 49ers have added several elite weapons to their offense during this NFL offseason.

The most notable is superstar wide receiver Mike Evans, who will likely end up in the NFL Hall of Fame after his career ends. Evans signed a three-year contract that's worth $60.4 million with San Francisco, marking his and his family's first season away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

San Francisco also signed standout receiver Christian Kirk to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. While Kirk hasn't produced a solid NFL campaign in a few seasons, he's still a consistent and reliable player when healthy and could add a lot of depth to quarterback Brock Purdy's targets.

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And Purdy needs all the additional targets he can get next season, as he'll be without star tight end George Kittle, who tore his Achilles in the Wild Card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles. There's a chance that Kittle will miss the entire 2026-26 season because of this injury, and even if he returns, there's no way of knowing what to expect from him after such a gruesome setback.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While just about everybody in the NFL community was gutted to see Kittle go down with this Achilles tear, given that he's among the most universally beloved players in the sport, nobody was more upset than his wife, Claire.

George and Claire met while both were at the University of Iowa, as George was playing for the Hawkeyes' football team and Claire was on the women's basketball team. They've been together ever since and are still going strong.

IMAGO / Future Image

Claire Kittle Causes Stir With Black Outfit Amid 49ers Offseason

Kittle has done a great job on her own social media channels, creating a platform outside of just being George's wife. And Claire has clearly remained active during this NFL offseason, as she posted on Instagram on March 27, featuring several snapshots of what has been going on in her life of late.

"I really need to remember to post in real time 🤞🏼," the post was captioned. The first photo showed Claire rocking a black blazer and bralette that's sure to cause a stir.

It certainly got George's attention, as he commented on the post writing, "Love love love". 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones also added, "Go off twin!"

Claire isn't the only one who's hoping George can come back better than ever whenever he makes his return from the Achilles injury.