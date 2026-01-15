George Kittle's wife Claire's heartbreaking reaction to brutal injury is tough to see

George Kittle underwent surgery that could keep him out for a year after the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end tore his Achilles tendon in the Wild Card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The moment the injury happened in the second quarter, his wife Claire was filming a behind-the-scenes WAGs show and the footage of her heartbreaking reaction was just released.

It was a sad scene to see the 32-year-old superstar crumple to the ground and need the cart after catching a pass. He kept it positive, though, as he always does.

Heartbreaking for one of the NFL’s best. George Kittle carted off after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/XwcLAn2b2i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

The day after, George would share this post: “Football sucks sometimes. But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. 🥃 cheers, all my love.”

He’d also post this picture of Claire by his side with his ankle swollen like a balloon.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

In true Kittle fashion he’d also have a bottle of tequila delivered to the locker room.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire’s immediate reaction caught on camera

After sharing a heartwarming moment together before his surgery, Claire’s “Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up” episode with Kristin Juszczyk posted on YouTube on Thursday and it’s tough to watch. Around the 14-minute mark you’ll see her react in horror with one loud F-bomb, while others like Kristin were in tears.

You can see someone lean over and tell her it was his Achilles and the stunned look on her face.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

Here’s the edited look:

The full video at least shows George in good spirits afterward and even singing along to songs on the way to the airport with the group.

The 49ers will travel to Seattle for the big game vs. the Seahawks on Saturday. It’s unclear if Claire will go for the show she’s doing and represent at the game (or if George will be traveling as well following surgery).

It was another tough injury loss for the 49ers on the season and a sad moment for Claire.

No doubt, George will fight back and be on the field ballin’ when he’s able to.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) hugs wife Claire Kittle prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

