Christian Kirk’s Wife Ozzy Causes Stir in 49ers-Red Bikini Amid San Francisco Signing

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest splashes in free agency this offseason when they signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year contract that's worth $60.4 million.

This move made a ton of sense for San Francisco. They traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders two offseasons ago, and that, combined with Brandon Aiyuk not playing last year, made the 49ers deficient at wide receiver. While Evans might be past his prime, he will do a ton to help solve that issue next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

But the 49ers weren't done adding quality wideouts, as news broke on March 16 that they agreed to a one-year deal with Christian Kirk that's worth $6 million.

Kirk is coming off a relatively disappointing 2025 season with the Houston Texans, where he had 28 catches for 239 yards and 1 touchdown. This is the second straight year where Kirk has tallied less than 400 receiving yards and hauled in just 1 touchdown (which is partially owed to injuries), but he should have a good opportunity to improve upon these numbers with San Francisco.

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kirk won't be heading to San Francisco alone. He'll be bringing his wife, Ozzy, and their daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk. Christian and Ozzy were married in April 2024 and are still clearly going strong.

Christian Kirk’s Wife Ozzy Shows Off 49ers-Red Bikini After Signing

It would appear that the Kirk family might have been on vacation at the time Christian agreed to terms with San Francisco.

This was conveyed with a March 16 Instagram post (on the same day Kirk's San Francisco signing became official) that Ozzy made that was captioned, "these are the days 🥺🌊💐🤍🏖️. There were photos of the entire family at the beach, including one photo of Ozzy wearing a bikini that had the same red color as the 49ers.

The top comment on the post is from Christian, who wrote, "beach babies I love you 🤍".

The Kirk family wasn't alone on this trip, as Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his wife Marissa, and their baby girl, named Shae (who was born in January of 2025), were also included in several photos.

Kirk and Lawrence spent several seasons playing in Jacksonville together and appeared to cultivate a close relationship that will likely persist while Kirk is playing for the 49ers. But for now, Kirk's focus is on making an impact on the field with his new team.