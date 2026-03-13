Mike Evans’ Wife Ashli Steals Spotlight During 49ers Welcome Moment

One of the biggest free agency signings to take place during this NFL offseason was the San Francisco 49ers securing superstar wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year contract that's worth $60.4 million.

Evans has been one of the most dominant wideouts in the league for the past decade. Wide receiver was a position of need for San Francisco after losing Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk missing all of last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Evans missed more than half of the 2025 season with an injury, which caused his historic streak of 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to end.

While the 32-year-old Evans may be past his peak, combining him with an already lethal offense that includes Christian McCaffrey should turn San Francisco back into one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC, so long as they can remain healthy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It won't be just Evans who is headed to California, as he has brought his entire family with him. This includes his wife, Ashli Evans (formerly Dotson), and their four children.

The couple has been married since 2016, and met when they were both at college in Texas (Evans played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M). Ashli and Mike have had three children together, while the fourth is a daughter that Evans had from a previous relationship.

Ashli Evans, Family Turns Heads Amid 49ers Grand Entrance

The entire Evans clan showed up at the 49ers' headquarters on March 12, so that Evans could complete his physical and officially put pen to paper on his contract.

The 49ers commemorated this with several social media posts. One of them showed Evans getting out of his car and entering the building with the caption, "Ladies and gentleman, Mike Evans 👏".

Another post arrived shortly after this, which included Evans, Ashli, and all four of their children. Evans clearly had just signed his contract, as evidence by his wide smile.

While Ashli is in the background and therefore her full outfit can't be seen, she is wearing a black top. The post is captioned, "Signed. Sealed. Delivered ✍️".

It will be interesting to see how Evans can integrate into San Francisco's offense, especially because he has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay to this point.

What's for sure is that he will have Ashli and his family by his time as he embarks upon a new chapter in his already prestigious career.