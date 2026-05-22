Gerrit Cole's Wife Amy Reacts to Yankees Star's Return From Injury

The New York Yankees producing a 30-21 record to this point in the 2026 MLB regular season is impressive, considering they've been without one of their biggest stars and best players to this point.

Ace pitcher and 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched in a meaningful MLB game since 2024. This is because he suffered an elbow injury during spring training before the 2025 season, which required him to get Tommy John surgery and sidelined him for that entire season.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fast forward about 14 months, and Cole (who signed a 9-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees before the 2020 season) has already done several rehab outings in the Yankees' minor league system.

And these successful outings have shown that Cole is ready to return to New York and make his 2026 season debut with the Yankees, which he'll be doing for the team's May 22 game against the World Series runner-up Toronto Blue Jays.

Gerrit Cole pitches for the Hudson Valley Renegades | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a ton of excitement around Cole making his return and what this might signal for the Yankees. But there's nobody happier for Gerrit than his wife, Amy Crawford Cole.

These two met in college, while both were student-athletes at UCLA. They eventually got married in 2016 and now have two sons together, one named Caden Gerrit Cole, who was born in 2020, and another named Everett Cole, who was born in 2023.

Amy Cole Celebrates Husband Gerrit's Yankees Return With Social Media Posts

Amy Crawford Cole made her excitement about Gerrit's Yankees return clear with several posts she made to her Instagram story on Friday morning.

Initially, she reposted a video from YES Network that was a hype video for her husband making his return, which was captioned, "The mound is his throne. 👑".

Right after that, she reposted a post from YES Network that showed a graphic of Cole smiling with a ball in his hand that had "He's Back" written. The caption of that post was, "Return of the Ace 💪".

It will be interesting to see how Cole fares in his return and whether he's the same world-class pitcher he was before the injury.

What's for sure is that Cole is 35 years old right now, which means his prime is likely in the rearview mirror. But plenty of pitchers have performed great at that age, and have shown no signs of regression after getting Tommy John. Yankees fans are hoping the same for Cole.