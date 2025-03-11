Yankees star Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy reacts to devastating season-ending injury
Spring training is usually full of optimism and hope.
For New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, coming off a World Series appearance, those dreams were dashed with the devastating news that he'll need Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2025 season.
His wife, Amy Crawford took to her Instagram Stories to repost his photo with a single blue-heart emoji, denoting love, affection, and sympathy, which is obviously the perfect way to convey all of the emotions she's feeling for her husband.
Sadly, the sister of beloved former San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford had posted a celebratory Instagram post about their life together just last week that included fun couples and family vacations, the intimate retirement party for her brother, and most heartbreaking, a photo of their sons Caden, 4, and Everett, 2, wearing matching Yankees uniforms.
Cole and Crawford were college sweethearts at UCLA, and they've been married since 2016.
Cole, 34, had opted out of his nine year, $324 million contract a little after the World Series, but fortunately for his family, he and the Yankees then agreed to the original terms, paying him for four more years at $144 million.
Cole posted an emotional note on Instagram, writing in part, "I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever."
