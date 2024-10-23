Gerrit Cole's wife threw nothing but heat in her fashion fits for Yankees ALCS series
The New York Yankees are headed back to the World Series and a big reason for that success was the dominance of the Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole. No one is more excited for Gerrit than his wife, Amy Cole, who dropped a new post on Instagram detailing her support of the Yankees in their triumph over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS series.
Amy attended every one of the five games the Yankees played, and brought her and Gerrit's sons, Caden and Everett, along for the ride. Aside from being a supportive wife and an attentive mother, Amy revealed her knack for fashionable outfits.
At one game she donned a cropped silver turtleneck sweater along with a stylish pinstriped overcoat that looked similar to the Yankees classic pinstripe uniform. In a separate fit, she wore a tight black long-sleeve shirt and paired it with some baggy leather green pants, which was held up by a designer belt. A third look showed Amy in a pair of traditional blue jeans with a dark blue sweater as a top. All of her attires were completed with a Yankees baseball cap, including the ALCS Championship hats the team was awarded after beating the Guardians.
Amy and Gerrit met when they were students at UCLA. While Gerrit wowed the Bruins' fan base in baseball, Amy competed on the school's softball team, including their 2010 College World Series victory. The two married in 2016.
The Yankees will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. After seeing what Amy pulled out for the ALCS, one can only imagine what outfits she'll choose for the final showdown.
