Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Fiancée Ahna Mac Rocks Blue Pinstripe Outfit at Yankees Game

The New York Yankees have World Series expectations entering every MLB season, given their franchise's unmatched track record of success. And while this team hasn't hoisted a World Series trophy since 2009, they appear poised to make another deep postseason run this year.

New York has a 30-20 record heading into their May 21 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. While this is a solid record, the problem is that the AL East division is as tough as they come, and every team seems talented enough to contend for the postseason.

The Blue Jays, for example, came within one game of winning the World Series last year. They're currently 22-27 but are way too talented to stay mediocre for long, which could pose problems for New York.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The good news for New York is that they've got Aaron Judge, who is arguably the greatest hitter in the world right now. And there's plenty of other firepower on the Yankees' offense that makes it so they're never out of any game.

Among these offensive pieces is infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. While the 28-year-old has had a somewhat down season to this point, he's capable of catching fire at any point.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chisholm got engaged to his girlfriend, singer Ahnalys Santiago (who goes by Ahna Mac), on Christmas Day of 2025 while the couple was on vacation in Finland. It looked to be a romantic moment for the two.

The joint Instagram post they made was captioned, "I’m not Da Gurl anymore yallllll I’m DA WIFEEEEEEEE AHHHHHHHHH WTF I CANT STOP CRYING 💍 12.25.25 I love you so much WTF mannnn you tricked me @_jazz3 🥹✨I guess when you know you know & he ain’t playing bout me AHHH WTF😭MS MAC CHISHOLM 💋".

Ahna Mac Wears Matching Pinstripe Set Supporting Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Yankees Game

Ahna Mac is often seen during home games at Yankee Stadium. And she was at a recent contest, which she made clear with a May 21 Instagram post.

Mac posted several photos at Yankee Stadium, where she's wearing a navy blue matching set that has faint pinstripes included. The post is captioned, "Only thing 4 Me.. 🤍" and there's a video of her reacting with elation to something Chisholm Jr. did on the field.

It will be interesting to see whether Chisholm can find his swing and get hot for his New York squad in the near future.