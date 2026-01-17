John Harbaugh’s only daughter Alison in spotlight after Giants hire ex-Ravens coach
One of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason so far was the Baltimore Ravens' decision to fire long-time head coach John Harbaugh after he spent 18 seasons with the franchise.
The Ravens finished with an 8–9 record in 2025 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2021, although many of these losses came when star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with injuries.
Ultimately, it became clear that Baltimore's front office wanted a fresh coat of paint and felt like they could only do so by moving on from Harbaugh.
But given that the 63-year-old former Super Bowl-winning coach is one of the most respected minds in football, there was little doubt Harbaugh would find another coaching opportunity in short order.
And shortly after his firing, reports began circulating that Harbaugh was in talks to become the New York Giants' next head coach. This was finalized on January 17, as Adam Schefter made an X post that announced Harbaugh had agreed to a five-year deal with New York.
This means a massive life shift for Harbaugh's family, which includes his only daughter, Alison.
Who is Alison Harbaugh?
Alison Harbaugh is a former college athlete, as she played lacrosse at Notre Dame from 2020 to 2024. She then went to the University of South Florida and played in the inaugural season of that school's women's lacrosse team in 2025.
It appears that Alison's time playing college sports is now over. However, her Instagram bio suggests that she's now enrolled at the University of Chicago's Loyola School of Law, which is one of the most prestigious law schools in the country.
Alison is surely extremely proud of her father right now, just as she was when he won a Super Bowl back in 2013.
