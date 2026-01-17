John Harbaugh’s only daughter Alison in spotlight after Giants hire ex-Ravens coach

One of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason so far was the Baltimore Ravens' decision to fire long-time head coach John Harbaugh after he spent 18 seasons with the franchise.

The Ravens finished with an 8–9 record in 2025 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2021, although many of these losses came when star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with injuries.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Mike Tomlin’s wife Kiya in spotlight for Steelers stunning exit as head coach

Ultimately, it became clear that Baltimore's front office wanted a fresh coat of paint and felt like they could only do so by moving on from Harbaugh.

But given that the 63-year-old former Super Bowl-winning coach is one of the most respected minds in football, there was little doubt Harbaugh would find another coaching opportunity in short order.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh watches a field goal attempt against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

RELATED: John Harbaugh’s wife Ingrid in spotlight with ex-Ravens coach finalizing Giants deal

And shortly after his firing, reports began circulating that Harbaugh was in talks to become the New York Giants' next head coach. This was finalized on January 17, as Adam Schefter made an X post that announced Harbaugh had agreed to a five-year deal with New York.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This means a massive life shift for Harbaugh's family, which includes his only daughter, Alison.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael reveals surprising new addiction

Who is Alison Harbaugh?

MARCH 16: Notre Dame Fighting Irish attack Alison Harbaugh (1) looks on during a women's college lacrosse game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles on March 16, 2024 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Alison Harbaugh is a former college athlete, as she played lacrosse at Notre Dame from 2020 to 2024. She then went to the University of South Florida and played in the inaugural season of that school's women's lacrosse team in 2025.

It appears that Alison's time playing college sports is now over. However, her Instagram bio suggests that she's now enrolled at the University of Chicago's Loyola School of Law, which is one of the most prestigious law schools in the country.

Ravens Super Bowl Parade Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his daughter, Alison, wave to fans during a parade in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, February 5, 2013. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Alison is surely extremely proud of her father right now, just as she was when he won a Super Bowl back in 2013.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama