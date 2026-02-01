Cam Skattebo’s Girlfriend Chloe Turns Heads in Bold Bikini While on Cabo Getaway

Cam Skattebo was a fan favorite on the field his rookie season, but his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez is clearly winning the offseason. Her latest bikini stunner shows why.

The 23-year-old running back is still recovering from a broken ankle that ended his rookie season with the New York Giants back in October when the first-year player out of the Arizona State Sun Devils had his ankle was rolled up on by a Philadelphia Eagles defender and it bent in horrifying way.

Skattebo was reduced to the sidelines for half the season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He finished with 410 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground, and 207 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

He did have an encouraging post that should make new Giants coach John Harbaugh fired up.

While he’s been away from football, Skattebo has also been spending time with longtime girlfreind Rodriguez where the couple was recently seen together where she crushed her winter fit at Rockefeller Center for the holidays.

Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Chloe stuns again in her bikini

Now in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a little offseason vacation, we’ve seen Rodriguez crush a red bikini, and now a bold blue and white one where she wrote, “cabo wabo 🏝️🍹“ on her Instagram post.

She’d share several other bold and stunning shots as well.

Chloe Rodriguez | Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

She looks like she and Cam are having a blast together as well.

Chloe Rodriguez and Cam Skattebo | Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez and Skattebo met when he was at Sacramento State before transferring to ASU and she was a cheerleader there.

Skattebo and Jaxson Dart recreate epic photo from season

Remeber this photo of the running back and his quarterback?

Their bromance continued in Mexico, too, as they recreated the pose:

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo | Chloe Rodriguez/Instagram

