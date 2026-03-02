Jaxson Dart's Sister Stella Steals Spotlight In Giants QB's Viral Video

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart could be dealing with a lot of fresh faces within his organization next season.

Of course, the Giants hired longtime Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to run the team this offseason, which is sure to cause a ton of change for Dart and the rest of the roster.

And it seems that Dart could have a new partner in the backfield. The Athletic's Dan Duggan asserted in a March 2 article that the Giants are showing interest in former Seattle Seahawks star running back and Super Bowl LX champion Kenneth Walker.

Walker is entering free agency and is one of the top running backs available. While he's among the league's top running backs, this is causing a stir among Giants fans because the team already has Cam Skattebo.

There are questions about whether Skattebo will be fully healthy by the start of next season. Still, the Giants' potential pursuit of Walker is sure to cause a stir.

While Dart may be dealing with fresh faces, some familiar ones will likely also be around. It's already known that Dart is dating influencer and model Marissa Ayers.

The two were first spotted hanging out together at a Halloween party last year and have since gone public and attended multiple formal events together, thus confirming their relationship.

Plus, given that Dart comes from a close-knit family, he'll be having their support, as well.

Jaxson Dart’s Sister Stella Causes Stir After Reveal in Viral Video

Dart has three siblings: a younger brother named Diesel (who is a defensive back and wide receiver for Corner Canyon High School in Utah), a younger sister named Sydney, and another younger sister named Stella.

There isn't a ton of information about Dart's sister, as both aren't active on social media and prefers to keep their lives private.

However, Stella Dart is turning heads after her appearance in her star quarterback brother's March 1 TikTok video that showed Jaxson, Diesel, and Stella lip-syncing and acting out a music video for Ke$ha's "Crazy Kids" song.

The post was captioned, "Siblings are the main characters fs💯".

While several reposts of this video on social media suggest that the girl in the video is Dart's sister Sydney, the truth is that it's his other sister, Stella.

Regardless, Dart seems to be enjoying this family time before gearing up for another NFL campaign with a new-look Giants franchise.