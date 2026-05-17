Gina Carano Rocks Nearly Identical Outfit as Ronda Rousey Before MMA Fight

Gina Carano is a short time away from returning to MMA competition for the first time since 2009, when she fights Ronda Rousey in the main event of a card at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on May 16.

Some are concerned for Carano heading into this fight. While Rousey has been out for about a decade since her last match, the bottom line is that Carano recently turned 44 years old. There's no question that she's past her prime, and that usually doesn't end well for combat sports athletes.

But nobody can blame Carano for entering the ring, given the amount of money she's surely making to head Netflix's first MMA card with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Ronda Rousey (left) and Gina Carano | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gina Carano Conveys Different Mindset Than Ronda Rousey In Similar Pre-Fight Outfit

Rousey has become iconic for her serious demeanor when she's competing, whether it's in wrestling, MMA, or professional wrestling.

And she kept this same persona up when entering Intuit Dome on Saturday night. She was seen walking fast into the arena with a mean mug look on her face, wearing a no-frills black jumpsuit.

RONDA ROUSEY IS HERE 🔥#RouseyCarano

LIVE tonight on Netflix

9 PM ET | 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/hsUSVZVZDr — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

This presented an interesting contrast to Carano. While they were both wearing black jumpsuits, Carano had a much different demeanor when making her entrance.

She was almost sauntering into Intuit Dome and had a wide smile on her face while the cameras were on her. The Netflix Sports' X account posted a video of her entrance with the caption, "GINA CARANO IS IN THE BUILDING 😤".

GINA CARANO IS IN THE BUILDING 😤#RouseyCarano LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5RdRRJPgrC — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Perhaps there's no reason to read into this. However, Carano's fans are hoping that she'll flip the switch at some point and turn into a warrior when she enters the ring against Rousey, if only because she might be in for a long night if she doesn't.

Ultimately, many are merely hoping that both Carano and Rousey leave the ring as healthy as they entered it, because nobody wants to see one of them getting hurt. Then again, MMA fans want to be entertained, and being entertained often comes at the cost of somebody's health.

When speaking about her preparation for the fight during the press conference earlier this week, Carano said, "I've worked so hard. My camp has been grueling on my body and my mind. I mean, I would have stopped probably 30 pounds ago if I didn't have this goal. And having Ronda as the goal has gotten me out of bed every single morning."

It will be interesting to see how this goal turns out for her.