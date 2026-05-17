Ronda Rousey Makes Statement With Black Outfit Before MMA Return vs Gina Carano

Even though she hasn't fought in nearly a decade, Ronda Rousey is still the biggest female fighter in MMA history. And her massive fan base only has to wait a few more hours before she makes her unexpected return against Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

There's a ton of interest on how Rousey will look in her return to the sport she did so much to popularize. While one would imagine that she'll have some degree of ring rust, her opponent, Gina Carano, hasn't fought since 2009, which means that Rousey has the advantage in that regard.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Ronda RouseyShows Up to Fight vs. Gina Carano in No-Frills Black Outfit

While some might have expected Rousey to make a statement with her outfit heading into this return fight, she made it clear that she isn't here for frills when she entered the arena on Saturday night.

She was spotted wearing a simple black jumpsuit, which included a sweatshirt and sweatpants. Netflix's X account posted a video of Rousey making her entrance with the caption, "RONDA ROUSEY IS HERE 🔥".

RONDA ROUSEY IS HERE 🔥#RouseyCarano

LIVE tonight on Netflix

9 PM ET | 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/hsUSVZVZDr — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Then again, this can be considered a statement in the fact that she doesn't care about anything but her performance. Time will tell whether this works for her.

Ronda Rousey Makes 'Promise' to Husband About Return Fight Being Her Last

Rousey is in a much different position than the last time she was competing at this level. She has had two daughters since competing, both of whom are daughters.

One of her daughters is La'akea, who was born in 2021. Then Rousey and her husband, former MMA fighter Travis Browne, had another daughter named Liko'ula in 2025.

Rousey has already said that she wants to have more children. And because of this, she has been clear that she has no more intentions of fighting in MMA after facing Carano on Saturday night.

Ronda Rousey | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"I promised my husband and swore up and down to my sister," Rousey said when speaking about this being her last fight, per an article from Fox News.

It will be interesting to see Rousey fighting for Jake Paul's MVP promotion on Saturday night, given that she spent most of her MMA career fighting in the UFC. Regardless, that won't impact how Rousey looks on fight night.

Fans will fans to see her iconic arm bar employed, which was her biggest weapon when she was active.