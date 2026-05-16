Jutta Leerdam Steals Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Thunder in Unreal Red Dress for Fight
Jutta Leerdam brought out the fire dress for a fight night, but this time it was not for her fiancé Jake Paul in the boxing ring, but the debut of his new MMA company that headlines with Ronda Rousey’s return vs. Gina Carano on Netflix.
The 29-year-old influencer-turned-boxer Paul last fought on December 19, 2025, vs. Anthony Joshua where he suffered a brutal broken jaw in a knockout loss that required a second surgery where Leerdam was seen by his hospital bedside.
As a result, Paul revealed may never box again.
After supporting Leerdam at the Winter Olympics in Italy when she took home a gold in speed skating for the Netherlands where Paul was brought to tears, his next big venture is in mixed martial arts with his Most Valuable Promotion company.
Tonight, Saturday, May 16, is the debut of MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, featuring the 39-year-old Rousey vs. the 44-year-old Carano, as well as other major names in the sport like Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou.
First, Paul and Leerdam hit up LA for the weigh-ins on Friday.
Leerdam’s red dress for Rousey vs. Carano fight wins night
On Saturday afternoon local time, Leerdam, who is known for turning heads on fight nights like her lace top when Paul fought Mike Tyson, showed off the before and after of her dress for MVP MMA 1 where she rocked the eye-popping read look.
Here she is arriving in said dress with Paul:
Rousey hasn’t fought since 2016 when she lost to Amanda Nunez in UFC 207, while Carano hasn’t thrown down since 2009.
It should be quite the night, and Leerdam wore quite the dress.
Leerdam and Paul’s love story
Paul slid into her Instagram social media DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, and the two athletes eventually meeting in person in Miami. They officially started dating in 2023.
The happy couple got engaged in March of 2025 in the beautiful proposal seen below as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam a giant diamond ring.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.