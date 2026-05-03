GloRilla Rocks Green Romper Before Boyfriend Brandon Ingram's Raptors-Cavs Game 7

The Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in a winner-take-all Game 7 in their first-round NBA playoffs series on May 3.

Toronto fans are banking on star player Brandon Ingram being available for this game. The 28-year-old forward has been Toronto's most reliable and consistent offensive threat throughout this season, averaging 21.5 points per game for the Raptors during the regular season.

However, Ingram is dealing with a heel injury, which kept him sidelined for Game 6. The Raptors managed to win that game in overtime without him, but it will be tougher to do so on the Cavaliers' home court tonight if Ingram (who is listed as Questionable) can't play.

Toronto Raptors Brandon Ingram (3) | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

While Ingram has been well known within the basketball community for years, he didn't become a familiar name in pop culture until he began dating American musician GloRilla.

The couple had been linked since July of 2025, when they were spotted leaving a club in Mexico together. But it took until that October, when GloRilla was seen courtside at a Raptors game, for them to become official.

GloRilla hugs Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether GloRilla will be in the building when Toronto and Cleveland face off later today. Regardless of whether she's there to support in person, she'll surely be hoping that Ingram is active and able to help his team win.

GloRilla Sports Awesome Outfit Before Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7

The one reason why it might be tough for GlorRilla to watch Sunday's game in person is that she's busy with her own schedule. She always appears to be on the move and is playing in shows around the world.

GloRilla was on the move on May 2, which was shown with an Instagram post she made that showed her singing and dancing to her own song in the car. In the post, she's seen wearing a camo-green romper with a collar. The post was simply captioned, "🔥".

GloRilla also made sure to flex her bright yellow designer purse in the video, which surely cost her a pretty penny (unless Ingram bought it for her).

If the Raptors can win and advance on the road against the Cavaliers on Sunday, they'll face the winner of the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons' Game 7 showdown against the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic, which is also taking place on Sunday. Therefore, basketball fans have a lot to look forward to.