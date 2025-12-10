GloRilla reveals bold NBA WAG fit supporting bf Brandon Ingram with perfect lyric

Rapper GloRilla showed up and showed our for boyfriend Brandon Ingram’s NBA Cup game for the Toronto Raptors vs. the New York Knicks.

The 26-year-old GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Halleujah Woods, is a big sports fan. She was seen courtside in a head-turning fit for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game; she also attended Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party and had an epic link up with Ciara and Latto; her single “Typa” even featured an NFL player on the cover; and she’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla signs autographs during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Now she’s Raptors fan with the 28-year-old Ingram on it. The two were first linked back in July when they were seen leaving a club together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While Megan Thee Stallion is making headlines dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, the two are going fit-for-fit at games. GloRilla’s latest may have given her a leg up, though, as she dropped this baddie look sitting courtside in Toronto.

She also dropped a PG version of her lyric from the song “MARCH” she featured on the Instagram post above: “Dis lil bad lil bish in charge.”

Dis lil bad lil bish in charge pic.twitter.com/HZzplC35tt — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 10, 2025

While she was definitely in charge with that look, Ingram was, too, dropping 31 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Unfortunately it was enough and she didn’t have the lucky fit on as the Raptors lost to the Knicks, 117-101.

