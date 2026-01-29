GloRilla Causes Stir With Insanely Long-Hair Look at BF Brandon Ingram's Raptors Game

With the Grammy’s coming up, the rapper GloRilla continues to show up and show out for boyfriend Brandon Ingram’s Toronto Raptors games. Her latest fit vs. the New York Knicks was a winner despite the team losing.

The 26-year-old GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Halleujah Woods, is a big sports fan. She was seen courtside in a head-turning fit for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game; she also attended Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party and had an epic link up with Ciara and Latto; her single “Typa” even featured an NFL player on the cover; and she’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

GloRilla seen during the 2024 Steelers season with Mrs. Russell Wilson, Ciara. | Russell Wilson/Instagram

Now she’s Raptors fan like rapper Drake as she’s with the 28-year-old Ingram. The two were first linked back in July when they were seen leaving a club together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She’s been an NBA fit queen all season, too, with looks like her ski bunny one, and her all-black stunner with WNBA star A’ja Wilson.

Her latest NBA fit hit outdone by her hair

For Wednesday night’s matchup in Canada, she went with the all-white look showing off her extremely long hairstyle.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the lucky look as the Raptors fell to the Knicks, 119-92. Ingram did have 27 points and six rebounds in defeat.

GloRilla’s big night coming up

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; American rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The rapper is nominated for three awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1: Best Rap Album for “Glorious”, and two nominations for Best Rap Song ("TGIF" and "Sticky"). Any win would be her first Grammy Award.

Rap WAGs and the NBA this season

GloRilla isn’t the only rapper making headlines with her NBA man this season. With Megan Thee Stallion is dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, two of the biggest female names in rap are taking over the league.

GloRilla always impresses with her unique looks. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

