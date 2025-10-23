The Athlete Lifestyle logo

GloRilla's '3' iced-out chain hard launches Brandon Ingram relationship at NBA opener

The rapper traveled to Atlanta to watch the Raptors take on the Hawks, turning heads with her fit while sitting courtside.

Matt Ryan

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only rapper dating an NBA star. While Megan was at boyfriend Klay Thompson Dallas Mavericks game in a stunning black fit, GloRilla hit up her first Toronto Raptors game representing Brandon Ingram with her own eye-catching look.

The 26-year-old GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Halleujah Woods, is a big sports fan. She was seen courtside in a head-turning fit for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game; she also attended Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party and had an epic link up with Ciara and Latto; her single “Typa” featured an NFL player on the cover; and she’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla signs autographs during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla signs autographs during a Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Dallas Cowboys. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Now she’s a Raptors fan with the 28-year-old Ingram on it. The two were first linked back in July when they were seen leaving a club together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion consoles Klay Thompson with sweet hug after Mavs loss

They’ve since been seen posting together.

For Wednesday night’s season opener for Ingram and the Raptors at the Atlanta Hawks, GloRilla showed up and showed out with a black top and a No. 3 iced-out chain for Ingram’s jersey number to hard launch their relationship in public. The Raptors shared it on their social media as well.

She was a good luck charm, too, as the Raptors won 138-118 and Ingram had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Will GloRilla attend games in Toronto where another famous rapper Drake is all about the team?

Drak
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

