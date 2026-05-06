Isaiah Hartenstein’s Wife Kourtney’s Baby Blue Fit Draws Reaction From Thunder Star

The Oklahoma City Thunder have arguably the deepest and most talented roster in the entire NBA. And this is why they're the defending champions and the favorites to win another championship in 2026.

While the Thunder got many of their top NBA Draft picks right in recent years, which is how they've built this roster, they've also added several key pieces who weren't initially on the Thunder's roster but have become integral to the team's success.

One of these is center Isaiah Hartenstein. The 28-year-old has found a home in Oklahoma City, adding a ton of value as their starting center.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hartenstein didn't come to Oklahoma City from the New York Knicks alone. He brought his wife, Kourtney, whom he has been married to since 2013. The couple began dating after Isaiah slid into Kourtney's DMs in 2019, and the two have been going strong ever since.

Kourtney Hartenstein's Social Media Post Sparks Strong Reaction from Husband

Kourtney Hartenstein has done a great job of building her own social media profile, as she has cultivated over 640,000 Instagram followers.

Her most recent post was on May 1. She was seen wearing a baby blue outfit, and the post was captioned, "Yesterday I had the honor of attending the 11th Annual Faces of ReMerge Luncheon. I won this beautiful painting by @robinmarshok (yay!) and I got to catch up with the lovely (and hilarious) ladies of remerge. ReMerge helps moms break cycles and rebuild their futures for themselves and their kids.

"You can make an impact by ordering cookies from catalyst cookies on their website or schedule a tour to see how incredible this program is in person.It’s pretty cool to be in the same room as strong women who have overcome the worst and are choosing to thrive each day for themselves and their children 👏," the post continued, showing that she was involved in a philanthropic effort.

The top comment on the post is from Isaiah, who wrote, "🙏🏻".

It will be interesting to see how long the Lakers can last against Hartenstein and the Thunder without Luka Doncic on the court, as he's still working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles fans are hoping that Doncic will make his return at some point in this series. But by the time he does, it might already be too late for LeBron and the rest of the Lakers roster.