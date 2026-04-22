Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Wife Hailey Posts Rare Photo of Son Before OKC Game

Oklahoma City Thunder fans have got to be feeling pretty good about their team's chances of repeating as NBA champions this year. Especially given the form that superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in of late.

SGA finished the 2025-26 season averaging 31.1 points per game, which was second-highest in the league. While this is down from the 32.7 points per game he averaged last year, the bottom line is that SGA has so much talent around him that the scoring load on him isn't as significant.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

And this was shown during the Thunder's first-round game against the Phoenix Suns on April 19. While the 25 points SGA scored isn't anything to scoff at, it's a good deal less than his average. But his supporting cast picked up the slack to the point where Oklahoma City cruised to a 119-84 win.

SGA has turned into one of the most consistent performers in all of basketball. And perhaps this is owed to the consistent, stable relationship he has with his wife, Hailey Summers. The couple has been together since at least 2017, and were married in 2024. They have a son, named Ares, together.

Shai cited Hailey's invaluable role in his life after winning the 2024-25 MVP Award, when he said, “Hailey Summers, thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant... what sacrifice really meant. And I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you," per an article from PEOPLE.

“Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am, without you. Thank you," he added.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Hailey Summers Shares Wholesome Moment Between SGA And His Son

After the Thunder's Game 1 win against Phoenix earlier this week, SGA concluded an interview by bringing his son, Ares, up to his lap. SGA then had Ares say, "See you later!" and had him wave to the camera.

The @NBA Instagram account posted this moment and added the caption, "After being named the 2025-26 @kiausa NBA Clutch Player of the Year, @shai signs off with his son Ares! ❤️".

Hailey Summers then posted this to her Instagram story on April 22, showing that she approves of the wholesome moment.

Ares doesn't often appear on camera, which makes this moment and ensuing post even more meaningful.