Isaiah Hartenstein's wife Kourtney Kellar hypes fellow NBA WAG's fit
The NBA WAG life is a sisterhood. For former New York Knicks WAG besties Kourtney Kellar and Kendra Randle, the bond did not break despite their husbands moving to different teams during the offseason.
Kourtney's husband, Isaiah Hartenstein, signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
Kendra's husband, Julius Randle, was part of a blockbuster trade between the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves that shipped him to Minnesota as part of a package for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Despite the moves, the two women remain close and that was on full display after Kendra shared her gameday fit from the T-Wolves home opener.
Kourtney popped into the comments section with a one-word reaction to the leopard-print dress and designer bag.
Old bonds never die.
Kendra and Julius Randle are college sweethearts after meeting at the University of Kentucky. Julius was a star on the basketball team, while Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.
Kourtney and Hartenstein married in July 2023 after linking up in 2019 when Hartenstein slid into Kourtney's DMs.
"My Instagram is pretty sexy, so I get a lot of comments about my body, which is nice. But he came in and messaged me something like, 'You have the most beautiful smile,' and sent me his favorite photo of me from my feed," she told the New York Post. "I was wearing a turtleneck in that picture. It was really sweet of him."
She is a model from Texas who ended up securing work as a ring girl and with various modeling agencies in Los Angeles and Miami.
Kourtney has walked at New York Fashion Week, been on the cover of Malvie magazine, and worked as a ring girl for multiple combat sports events including Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul fights and the Professional Fighters League.
