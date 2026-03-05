Jack Hughes’ First Move on Tate McRae Revealed as Dating Rumors Confirmed

Team USA men's hockey star Jack Hughes is one of the biggest names in the sports world right now after his game-winning goal against Team Canada in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which gave Team USA men's hockey its first gold medal since 1980.

However, when it comes to pop culture, many still primarily see Hughes as the guy who is dating Tate McRae.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Rumors about Hughes and McRae dating began in late 2025, after the two were seen having dinner in New York City together.

McRae attended one of Hughes' games shortly after, which added to the rumors. However, given that the two haven't been seen in public since 2026, there was some speculation that they may not be seeing each other for any longer.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / Cover-Images

This sentiment shifted after a February 25 update from the @entertainmenttonight Instagram account, which wrote, "A source confirms to ET that things between Tate and Jack Hughes are 'still new' but that the two are 'having fun getting to know each other better."

"'She's not looking for something super serious,' the source tells us, 'but he really likes her,'" it added.

Jack Hughes Slid Into Tate McRae’s DMs Before Dating

Further information on the couple has been revealed in a March 4 article from Us Weekly.

“Tate and Jack are dating. They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other," the anonymous source told Us Weekly.

The insider then added that the pair became connected after Hughes “initially messaged her on IG and started a conversation.”

It sounds like Jack pulled the classic Instagram DM first move, and it worked on the 22-year-old Canadian music sensation.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / imageSPACE

“She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on," the source added.

This quote is especially intriguing, given that Tate being "supportive of his career" would presumably have come into conflict once Team USA faced Team Canada in the Olympics last month. It would be fascinating to hear McRae talk about her rooting interest for that game.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

“They are making it work during this busy season, but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends. Tate thinks he’s really sweet and it’s going well so far," the source added in the article.

Perhaps we'll see Hughes and McRae in public again soon.