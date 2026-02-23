Tate McRae Breaks Silence After Rumored Boyfriend Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Gold

It will take a long time for the sports world to simmer down after what happened between the USA and the Canadian men's hockey teams at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.

Team USA secured its first men's hockey Olympic gold medal since 1980 with its thrilling 2-1 overtime win against Canada. The game-winning goal was scored by 24-year-old New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes just a few minutes into the sudden-death overtime period.

Jack Hughes (86) of the United States | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While Hughes was a star in the hockey community before these Olympics, this goal (and the fantastic tournament he had overall, which included two goals in the semifinals) has made him an American hero and a global icon.

One current global icon who was already well aware of Hughes is pop star Tate McRae.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 22-year-old McRae was seen on a date with Hughes back in November and has attended several of his NHL games since. Therefore, many are convinced that these two are still together.

However, McRae hasn't posted anything about Hughes or his Olympic run over these past few weeks. Of course, this would not have sat well with her home country, given that McRae is Canadian. But some were still hoping to see an acknowledgement of Hughes' success if they were still a couple.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Tate McRae Shares Photo After Jack Hughes' Olympic Winner vs. Canada

McRae did make a social media post on February 22, after Hughes' golden goal against Canada.

But it had nothing to do with the game. Instead, it was a selfie of her in a chair, with the 🦌💘 emojis around her eyes.

Tate McRae's February 22 Instagram story. | Instagram/@tatemcrae

Perhaps McRae is showing Hughes support privately.

