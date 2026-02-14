Jack Hughes’ Rumored GF Tate McRae Stuns in Victoria’s Secret Dress During Olympics
Team USA men's hockey team will need a lot from New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes if they're to claim a gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Then again, this is a stacked USA squad, and they've shown their skill through their first two games. The men's side dominated Latvia by a score of 5-12 and is currently battling against Denmark, winning 4-3 in the third period.
Hughes might end up being the difference maker for the USA squad if and when they advance to the knockout round, given his track record of coming up big in clutch situations.
As good as Hughes is on the ice, many of the headlines about him relate to the fact that he is potentially dating global music sensation Tate McRae.
McRae and Hughes were seen having an intimate dinner date in New York City in November of last year. And after McRae attended Hughes' first game after suffering an injury at the end of 2025, more fans began believing these two were a couple.
Tate McRae Turns Heads With Valentine's Day Post
What's for sure is that McRae is active on social media on Valentine's Day, although her posts don't refer to Hughes in any way.
She made a February 14 Instagram post that featured several photos of her in a black dress with the caption, "Vintage victoria secret dress, yes please".
McRae also posted a photo of the same dress on her Instagram story.
One would imagine that Hughes will be seeing these photos after his Olympic game on Saturday ends.
