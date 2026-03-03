Jack Hughes’ Olympic Village ‘Mayhem’ Admission Sparks Buzz

There was a lot of chatter about what went on in the Olympic Village during the Milano Cortins 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

This is owed to reports that the Olympic Village had run out of its supply of nearly 10,000 condoms in just the first few days. There have always been rumors about the activity that takes place in the Olympic Village every two years, but these numbers were still staggering to comprehend.

United States celebrates | James Lang-Imagn Images

Jack Hughes' Olympic Village Comments Turn Heads

USA men's hockey star Quinn Hughes spoke about how the entire team living in the Olympic Village helped create camaraderie right after Team USA won the gold against Canada last month.

Quinn and his brother, Jack (who scored the gold-winning goal against Canada) were guests on a March 3 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (along USA women's hockey star Hilary Knight) and spoke about their Olympic Village experience.

Jack and Quinn Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

When asked about rooming together in the Olympic Village, Quinn said, "We sure were, yeah."

Fallon then asked Jack to describe the room, and he pointed to the couch he and Quinn were sitting on and said, "This was the size of the beds right here. It was like, I didn't go to college, but Quinn obviously went to Michigan. And he pretty much said it was like being back in the dorm rooms again.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

"It was just funny, because we walked in, and the beds were like this far apart from each other," Hughes added while holding his hands about a foot apart from each other in front of his face. "And then the first thing we did, we were like, 'We've got to move these beds.' So we just started shifting things around."

Fallon then asked if it felt like how it did when they were growing up, and Jack said, "I didn't want to roll over and be [six inches away] from Quinn's face. So we moved the beds, it made the room seem a little bigger."

Quinn and Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Quinn then confirmed that it was like his freshman dorm at the University of Michigan. Fallon asked who was the messier roommate, and Jack said, "Over time, I am definitely the cleaner guy. But we got like four bags of USA clothes for every Olympic athlete.

"So it was mayhem in the room the first three or four days, because you're ripping packages open, you've got new clothes, and the room is small; you've got four hockey bags each of clothes. But yeah, his side of the room ended up being a lot messier than my side of the room," Hughes added.

It sounds like the Hughes brothers had quite a time in the Olympic Village.