Quinn Hughes Blasts 'Idiots' Over Jack Hughes Disrespect After USA Olympic Gold Medal
The USA men's hockey team won its first Winter Olympics gold medal since 1980 with its 2-1 overtime win against Team Canada on February 22.
The game-winning, sudden-death goal was scored by New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes, who found the back of the net less than two minutes into the overtime period.
The 24-year-old phenom has had a tumultuous past few years, as he has had to miss a considerable amount of time because of injuries.
He had season-ending shoulder surgery in March of 2024, missed time with shoulder issues in 2023 and 2024, and had to miss about two months because of a finger injury during this current season.
These injuries have caused some to wonder whether Hughes won't reach his full potential because he's injury-prone.
Quinn Hughes Calls Reporters Out Over Brother Jack After USA Olympic Gold Medal
This chatter seems to have irked Jack's brother Quinn (who is also on Team USA).
Quinn Hughes shared his opinion about this criticism when speaking to the media after Team USA won Gold.
"People don’t know s***. There’s a bunch of idiots out there and no one’s rehabbed before. There’s reporters out there saying this and that.
"They don’t know what it’s like to get surgery for six months, not really feel good for 10 months, and do that back to back. For him to just persevere and keep believing and just keep going no matter what happens, he’s a special guy, special player," Quinn Hughes was quoted as saying, per an X post from Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Props to Quinn Hughes for having his brother Jack's back in this way.
