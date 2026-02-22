Quinn Hughes Drops Telling Olympic Village Admission After USA Hockey Gold

All of the United States is still buzzing over what the USA men's hockey team accomplished at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes found the back of the net just a few minutes into the sudden-death overtime period to give Team USA a 2-1 victory over Team Canada in the gold medal game. This marks the first Olympic gold medal for the USA men's hockey team since 1980.

Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States and Jack Hughes (86) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jack isn't the only Hughes brother on Team USA. His older brother, Quinn, is one of the best defenders in the world and was a huge part of Team USA taking home the gold.

The Olympic Village has been the subject of much discussion during these Winter Olympics, largely because of the reports about how the village ran out of the nearly 10,000 condoms it had available in just a few days.

United States celebrates | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It seems that Team USA had itself a great time in the Olympic Village, as well. But for them, it appeared to be more about camaraderie.

Quinn Hughes Shares Message About Olympic Village Impact on Team USA

Quinn Hughes spoke to the media after Sunday's big win. When speaking about the Olympic Village, he said, “Just to have all the guys there on the same floor was special. We’d always hang out in the cafeteria together and meet different athletes and whatnot. To me, spending time in the village with these guys was one of my favorite experiences of this whole thing," per an X post from Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

USA’s🇺🇸 Quinn Hughes says the Tkachuk brother’s door in the Olympic Village was open the entire two weeks.



— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 22, 2026

This good chemistry built in the Olympic Village clearly worked out for Team USA.

Quinn and Jack Hughes | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

