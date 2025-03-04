Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson pre-show tunnel
Olympic champion and UCLA Bruins gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has had an incredible day. On Tuesday, March 4, Barbie announced a special edition Barbie doll portraying Chiles and fellow USA gymnast Jade Carey, celebrated the release of her new memoir, and made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Chiles pulled up to Jennifer Hudson's talk show in a gorgeous pink minidress and was celebrated by the crew during the show's signature entrance tunnel walk.
As the crew sang their original song for Chiles, she broke out some epic dance moves and was doing everything to soak up the moment.
If there's one thing Chiles has always been great about during her career, it's making her iconic presence felt.
You never have to doubt it; Chiles is always going to deliver.
Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped. She then decided to return to the UCLA Bruins for her final year of eligibility.
She has been tearing it up on the mats for the Bruins this season.
During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships. This season, she is well on her way to adding more hardware to her trophy case as the Bruins continue to roll with seven straight victories.
It's great to see she is still living her best life.
