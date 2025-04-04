Normani serves epic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson pre-show tunnel, flexes giant ring
Another day, another epic entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. This time, the pre-show tunnel dance came courtesy of the one and only Normani Kordei.
Normani, who recently got engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, showed off her smooth dance moves and she was serenaded by the staff and crew on the show.
MORE: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson pre-show tunnel
During the entrance, Normani even flashed her giant engagement ring.
Now, of course, everyone is here to watch the full dance video, so indulge.
You can't say that Normani's knees are weak, because she was giving them a full-on workout.
After the news surfaced about her engagement, Normani revealed that Metcalf, who she met through his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson's wife Ciara, had eyes on her before they even met.
MORE: DK Metcalf's gf Normani posts rare couples photo with Ciara, Russell Wilson
“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” Normani said. “About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen.
"He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That's going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’’ I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did.”
They met two years later at an event hosted by Ciara, and the rest is now history.
Unfortunately, since Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants during NFL free agency, the hope for a Russ and DK and Ciara and Normani reunion and double-date in Pittsburgh is now officially out the window.