Jake Browning’s Fiancée Stephanie Causes Stir With 'Tea' Response to Buccaneers Move

With NFL free agency now underway, some huge stars in the sport have already joined new teams, which is sure to alter the league's power landscape for the next season.

However, it isn't just major impact players who have taken their talents elsewhere. Plenty of players have signed new deals over the past few days, and not all of them are even guaranteed to see the field once the NFL season returns.

One example of this is Jake Browning, who has spent the past three seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback behind superstar Joe Burrow.

While Browning is undoubtedly Burrow's backup, he has actually played considerable time in each of his three NFL seasons because Burrow has been injured. Browning played in nine games during his rookie 2023 campaign, played in three games in 2024, and made five in-game appearances during this past season.

Browning struggled last season, posting a 35.2 QBR while throwing for 6 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. However, this didn't stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from showing interest in him, which was shown by them signing Browning to a one-year contract to be Baker Mayfield's backup.

Jake Browning’s Fiancée Stephanie Shares Strong Reaction to Buccaneers Signing

Browning's fiancée, Stephanie Niles, has become popular in the football community for some of the outfits she has worn to Browning's games.

Browning and Niles have been together since 2018, and they got engaged in 2024.

Niles has also built a solid following for herself on social media, as she has over 16,000 TikTok followers at this point. And the post she made in the wake of Browning's signing with the Buccaneers is catching attention.

"Guys, I owe you an update: We're going to Tampa Bay. Jake is signing with the Bucs!" Stephanie said while dancing.

She then explained how she and Jake will fly to Tampa Bay to undergo a physical and sign the paperwork to make the deal official. She then spoke about how excited she is to be in Florida, and was very clear about all the good things she has heard about Tampa Bay. She asked for food and gym recommendations, as well.

Niles ended the video by saying, "If you're from Tampa, I need the tea! Like, what are the vibes?"

Niles has gone viral multiple times last season due to her controversial outfits.

Niles is clearly excited about moving to Florida. Hopefully Browning is feeling the same way and that all goes well when he arrives to Tampa Bay for his physical.