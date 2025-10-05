Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie flexes insane 'boyfriend' fit for Bengals vs. Lions
Jake Browning has struggled since taking over for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.
His fiancée, Stephanie Niles, has not. Always having the undrafted former Washington Huskies stand-out's back, where the two met, Niles continues to bring it with her fantastic fits for Cincinnati Bengals game days, debuting probably her most audacious look yet just before kickoff against the Detroit Lions.
On what looks to be a Bengals party bus doing a TikTok fit-show off dance with her friends, all in Cincinnati gear, Niles brings it home with a black bodysuit that has "Jake Browning's girlfriend" written down the left leg. It's unclear why it says "girlfriend" vs. "fiancée," but who are we to question her word choice with such an awesome look.
It also seems like Niles might be venting some frustrations, since as a social media personality, there has probably been plenty of negative comments directed at her and Browning, 29, given he's winless as a starter this season.
"Referencing my name," Niles said point to the writing on her left leg. "If you can't beat them, join them," she concludes the Instagram Reels while pointing at her diamond engagement ring.
Her post has the caption, "“wait are you jake browning’s girlfriend??”"
Even if Browning continues to disappoint on the field, it's clear that Niles will go to bat for him always. And it seems like the worse he plays, the better her fits get.
