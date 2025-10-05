The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie flexes insane 'boyfriend' fit for Bengals vs. Lions

The Bengals quarterback has been struggling since taking over for Joe Burrow. His fiancée, Stephanie Niles, has been on fire with her fits.

Matthew Graham

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. The Bengals fell to 2-2 with a 28-3 loss to the Broncos.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. The Bengals fell to 2-2 with a 28-3 loss to the Broncos. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jake Browning has struggled since taking over for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jake Browning
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws from the pocket in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His fiancée, Stephanie Niles, has not. Always having the undrafted former Washington Huskies stand-out's back, where the two met, Niles continues to bring it with her fantastic fits for Cincinnati Bengals game days, debuting probably her most audacious look yet just before kickoff against the Detroit Lions.

RELATED: Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie rocks custom Bengals '6' fit with white boots

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

On what looks to be a Bengals party bus doing a TikTok fit-show off dance with her friends, all in Cincinnati gear, Niles brings it home with a black bodysuit that has "Jake Browning's girlfriend" written down the left leg. It's unclear why it says "girlfriend" vs. "fiancée," but who are we to question her word choice with such an awesome look.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara turns heads at Giants vs. Saints in sideline photo with son

Stephanie Niles, Jake Browning
Stephanie Niles rocks a "Jake Browning's girlfriend" fit for the Bengals vs. Lions game. / Stephanie Niles/Instagram

It also seems like Niles might be venting some frustrations, since as a social media personality, there has probably been plenty of negative comments directed at her and Browning, 29, given he's winless as a starter this season.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife ditches Patriots QB for UNC girls reunion before Bills game

"Referencing my name," Niles said point to the writing on her left leg. "If you can't beat them, join them," she concludes the Instagram Reels while pointing at her diamond engagement ring.

Her post has the caption, "“wait are you jake browning’s girlfriend??”"

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Even if Browning continues to disappoint on the field, it's clear that Niles will go to bat for him always. And it seems like the worse he plays, the better her fits get.

Stephanie Niles
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion