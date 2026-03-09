Joe Burrow, Jessica Alba Dating Rumor Gets Unfortunate Update

While Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't competed in an NFL game in several months, the 29-year-old is still managing to make headlines.

On March 8, a photo of Burrow and A-list actress Jessica Alba sitting at a casino together surfaced on social media. This went viral right away, and their demeanor in the photo suggested that the two might be in a romantic relationship.

Joe Burrow hitting the tables in Vegas with Jessica Alba 🔥



LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/JWS89egdym — br_betting (@br_betting) March 8, 2026

Joe Burrow and Jessica Alba Connection Includes No Romance

However, a report from TMZ that surfaced shortly after these photos went viral proved that anybody who was hoping for a budding romance between Burrow and Alba would be let down.

The report stated that there's no romantic connection between Burrow and Alba. Instead, they were together as part of the opening of the "Zero Bond" social club at The Wynn, which took place this weekend. Burrow was also in Vegas to attend UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena earlier in the night.

Burrow and Alba were part of a bigger group, and the photo was taken at a rare time when it was just the two of them sitting together.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jessica Alba Dating Somebody Else

The TMZ report took things a step further by conveying that Alba is still in a relationship with actor Danny Ramirez. In fact, Alba recently posted an Instagram photo collage of her and Ramirez of their trip to Mexico City.

The post was captioned, "The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller ❤️ #CDMX", and made it clear that Alba and Ramirez are still going very strong.

Is Joe Burrow Dating Anybody?

One of the bigger stories in the football world in late 2024 came when Burrow's home was burgularized when he was playing in a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Not only did the thieves (who were eventually caught) steal $300,000 worth of jewelry, clothes, and other things, but the story revealed that supermodel Olivia Ponton was staying at Burrow's house at the time of the robbery, and it was her mother who called 911.

Olivia Ponton | Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Burrow is a very private guy, and he didn't seem happy that the world found out he was dating Ponton in this way.

However, recent rumors indicate that Burrow and Ponton are no longer together, which might mean that Burrow is back on the market. Although if he does find somebody soon, it won't be Alba.